Over a million Australians have abandoned credit cards for buy now, pay later services in the past year, new research shows

Credit: Fairfax, Dominic Lorrimer

New insights from Nielsen showcase the extent to which millennial and Gen Z consumers are switching to buy now, pay later platforms.

Its analysis found 31% of BNPL users were students, with Gen Z women the leading cohort.

Gen Z is now more likely to be a BNPL user than a credit card holder, the data suggests.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

An avalanche of new customers have joined the buy now, pay later (BNPL) fold in the past 12 months, new research shows, cancelling their credit cards amid increasing financial uncertainty sparked by the pandemic.

Over a million Australians cancelled their credit cards in the past year in favour of the raft of services offering interest-free payment instalments, new research conducted by Nielsen and DBM Atlas shows.

It comes amid the explosion of the BNPL niche, which has attracted investment from two of Australia’s largest banks and countless Australians chasing skyrocketing stock prices, along with a wave of millennial and Gen Z consumers wary of traditional credit.

The Reserve Bank of Australia reported in March 2020 that buy now, pay later transactional values had risen by 55% in the past 12 months.

In August, digital payments giant Square announced it would acquire Australian BNPL pioneer Afterpay in a deal worth $39 billion, in one of the country’s largest local fintech sales.

The sale marked a turning point for the ever-growing sector, which has challenged the established banking space and has come as international and local players, including payments behemoth PayPal, Apple and The Commonwealth Bank seek to build — or acquire — their own BNPL services.

In late October, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia announced it would roll out a fleet of new “smart” point-of-sale terminals as part of an initiative to compete with fintech disruptors like Square, which is currently in the midst of acquiring Australian BNPL juggernaut AfterPay.

The report, “Financial uncertainty amid the pandemic fuels a rise in buy now, pay later services in Australia”, digs deeper into widespread reporting showing the surge of younger consumers to the space.

Its analysis shows that almost two-thirds of Australians who have used BNPL are aged 18 to 44, with Gen Z women leading the wave through purchases of clothing; one of the most popular categories for BNPL shoppers.

The data showed 31% are students, and a majority are likely to work part-time, or under 34 hours a week.

Kipling Zubevich, chief executive of DBM, said the insights further highlighted how uptake in the space is being driven by a rejection of credit by emerging generations.

“While BNPL uptake is increasing across the board, our data shows that Gen Z is now more likely to be a BNPL user than a credit card holder,” Zubevich said.

The findings are in-line with similar research. Australian research consultancy DBM Atlas reported in June 2021 that approximately 14% of Australian adults had made a purchase using a buy now, pay later service in the past four weeks — up from 11% a year earlier.

In recent months, calls have intensified for further regulation, amid scrutiny of the Australian sector’s current self-regulation model in which eight BNPL companies have established and signed up to their own code of conduct.

In October, a joint parliamentary committee inquiry into the sector published findings supporting regulation of the sector, in response to claims it should regulate itself.