Check Out All The IPOs That Are Failing

The IPO market fell apart this week, they’ve been cancelling all over.



We’ve counted 10 so far:

Monday:

Giti Tire — China’s largest tire maker, canceled/postponed Monday

Tuesday:

Tian Yuan Mining Ltd. — Chinese iron ore producer, canceled/postponed Tuesday

New Century Shipbuilding — Chinese shipbuilder, canceled/postponed Tuesday

Wednesday:

GSW — Berlin based real estate company, canceled/postponed Wednesday

Thursday:

Americold Realty Trust — Real estate investment trust, canceled/postponed Thursday

Swire Pacific — Hong Kong conglomerate, canceled/postponed Thursday

Smile Brands Group — Support services for U.S. dentists, canceled/postponed Thursday

Telegent Systems — U.S. mobile T.V. chip vendor, canceled/postponed Thursday

Friday:

Ryerson Holdings — U.S. metals processor, canceled/postponed Friday

MIE Holdings — Chinese oil exploration and production company, deal officially still happening but said to be questionable now.

It looks like IPOs are suddenly finding that they can’t get the investor demand/valuations they thought they could achieve from the market not too long ago.

