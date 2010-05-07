Check Out All The IPOs That Are Failing

Vincent Fernando, CFA
The IPO market fell apart this week, they’ve been cancelling all over.

We’ve counted 10 so far:

Monday:

  • Giti Tire — China’s largest tire maker, canceled/postponed Monday

Tuesday:

  • Tian Yuan Mining Ltd. — Chinese iron ore producer, canceled/postponed Tuesday
  • New Century Shipbuilding — Chinese shipbuilder, canceled/postponed Tuesday

Wednesday:

  • GSW — Berlin based real estate company, canceled/postponed Wednesday

Thursday:

  • Americold Realty Trust — Real estate investment trust, canceled/postponed Thursday
  • Swire Pacific — Hong Kong conglomerate, canceled/postponed Thursday
  • Smile Brands Group —  Support services for U.S. dentists, canceled/postponed Thursday
  • Telegent Systems — U.S. mobile T.V. chip vendor, canceled/postponed Thursday

Friday:

  • Ryerson Holdings — U.S. metals processor, canceled/postponed Friday
  • MIE Holdings — Chinese oil exploration and production company, deal officially still happening but said to be questionable now.

It looks like IPOs are suddenly finding that they can’t get the investor demand/valuations they thought they could achieve from the market not too long ago.

