11 TV shows that have just been canceled

The CW, ABC, Fox These TV stars are about to say goodbye.

It’s that time of year when the broadcast networks are bringing down the ax on several of its series.

In order to make room for its new series and prepare for May’s presentation to advertisers, executives have been crunching the ratings numbers, checking their pilot inventory and making both easy and difficult decisions on which shows have to go.

“Revenge” had the dubious honour of becoming the first casualty of the season when ABC officially announced its farewell after the current fourth season.

That would be followed by other tough (though expected) goodbyes to Fox’s “The Mindy Project” and The CW’s “Hart of Dixie.”

*Updated as networks announce decisions

'The Mindy Project' (Fox) Actors Chris Messina (L) and Mindy Kaling (R) of The Mindy Project Beloved by TV critics and starring the popular 'Office' alum Mindy Kaling, Fox had a couple reasons to keep 'The Mindy Project' around. But its ratings are poor and most of the time business becomes the functional word in show business. But, it may have a reprieve in a pick up by Hulu. Keep the faith. 'The Following' (Fox) After a first season that captured viewers' attention, the Kevin Bacon series struggled creatively and lost its audience and buzz. And with the success of 'Empire,' dark, violent shows may not be in vogue at Fox right now. 'Forever' (ABC) This supernatural drama about a man who can't die struggled for an audience since its premiere episode. It was a surprise when ABC decided to order a full season of the series. No doubt, it hoped it would find an audience. Plus, it hales from Warner Bros. Television, a partner on high-profile Marvel shows 'Agents of SHIELD' and 'Agent Carter.' It never did find its audience and WBTV should be happy that ABC gave it a fighting chance. 'Hart of Dixie' (The CW) Everyone from the show's creator, its stars and its small loyal group of fans have declared the show over after its low-rated four-season run, but The CW was the last to be able to utter the word 'canceled.' 'Resurrection' (ABC) There is no more coming back for ABC's 'Resurrection.' Last year, the series premiered with huge ratings for ABC but fell consistently after that. That should have been a sign for the network to bury the show. But, it went on to a second season that just couldn't recapture its audience. 'Cristela' (ABC) In many ways, 'Cristela' was never really given much of a chance. ABC stuck it on Fridays between low-rated 'Last Man Standing' and 'Shark Tank' -- neither of which made any sense with the comedy about a middle class Mexican family. That aside, ABC has been a trailblazer in show diversity and has several pilots in the wings that would make up for the loss of 'Cristela.' So, it had to go. 'Revenge' (ABC) Emily VanCamp on the penultimate episode of ABC's 'Revenge' Even if we were to forget the show's consistently declining ratings, there is no ignoring that it has been creatively lost since Season 2. There were doubts it should have even gone on to a fourth season, but ABC had a sweet spot for 'Revenge.' Its first season revitalized the network and started a swing of drama wins with 'Once Upon a Time' and later 'Scandal' and 'How to Get Away With Murder.' ABC owed 'Revenge' one (or four seasons in this case) to find its way again. Too bad it never really did. 'The Taste' (ABC) ABC's foray into the culinary competition genre never really caught on, despite its celebrity chef-filled judges table. If it had a stronger reality slate, the network would have never renewed it for a third season. ABC served it up nonetheless, but viewers weren't biting. 'The Messengers' (The CW) It may be a little early since 'The Messengers' has aired for only a few weeks, but The CW basically shoved this supernatural show into cancellation territory. It premiered late in the season and on Friday nights. It had seemed the network had already given up on it before it even premiered. 'Constantine' (NBC) Despite a groundswell of activism among fans in support of a second season of the comic-based show, there are very few reasons NBC could've kept this show another season. It wouldn't even air the totality of its first. The network's previous inability to announce the show's official cancellation could be the result of a few things: embarrassment over jumping on the comic-book adaptation craze and failing, as well as a desire to maintain its relationship with executive producers Daniel Cerone ('Dexter') and David S. Goyer ('Batman' trilogy). NBC is known to make silly decisions for relationships. 'State of Affairs' (NBC) There was a lot of buzz surrounding 'Grey's Anatomy' alum Katherine Heigl's return to TV, but that didn't translate into ratings. A pretty impressive solid 8.6 million people tuned in to the show's premiere to see if she still had it, but the finale went out with just 4.6 million viewers. But, but, there was a cliffhanger! Sorry, folks. Now check out... Caitrona Balfe and Sam Heughan play the romantic leads on Starz's 'Outlander.' 5 reasons so many mums are obsessed with Starz's sexy new historical fantasy show 'Outlander' >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.