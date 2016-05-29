20 TV shows that just got canceled

It’s that time of year when the networks are bringing down the ax on several of their series.

To make room for new series, executives have been crunching the ratings numbers, checking their pilot inventory, and making easy and difficult decisions about which shows have to go.

Some of the surprises of this season are ABC’s dumping of “Castle,” “Marvel’s Agent Carter,” and “Nashville” for low ratings and high budgets.

And Fox killed its Rob Lowe and John Stamos comedy vehicles, “The Grinder” and “Grandfathered.” Despite critical and fan acclaim, and a lot of promotion, people weren’t tuning in.

Here are the 20 biggest cancellations of the season so far:

