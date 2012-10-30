Update: Kimmel Canceled & How Hurricane Sandy Is Affecting Hollywood Production In NYC

UPDATE: Jimmy Kimmel’s Brooklyn show Monday night has been canceled. Letterman and Fallon will film without audiences. The “Seal Team 6” screening in DC has been postponed.***



Hurricane Sandy may be hitting the Northeast, but her impact is reaching even Hollywood.

From canceled film premieres and permits to theatres going dark, here’s how the Frankenstorm is affecting Hollywood productions on the East Coast:

New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg halted all outdoor shooting permits for series including “Gossip Girl,” “The Good Wife,” and “Blue Bloods,” among others.

The show must go on for late-night! New York-based late night shows “Late Show with David Letterman” and “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” will still tape Monday for broadcast later in the night. “We will be doing the show tomorrow night no matter what,” Fallon Tweeted Sunday.

L.A.-based Jimmy Kimmel, who planned a weeklong set of shows at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, said he would rely on generators if power should wane and even flew out extra staff and crew to prepare of any emergencies. Celebs set to brave the elements on his show Monday night are Kelly Ripa, Chris Rock and Alicia Keys.

Comic Louis C.K. has postponed two New York stand-up shows until March 2nd, posting on his website: “I thought about this very carefully and I really started to worry about making 4300 people come into midtown manhattan on Sunday night, which is just when the stormatron 5000 is supposed to crush our empire. new york state has ordered the s[h]utdown of all mass transit (subways, buses and commuter trains) as of 7pm Sunday night. If it’s any consolation, I’m eating a pretty staggering fee for cancelling the show. But I can take it. What I can’t take is the thought that there’s a CHANCE 4300 people will be in danger trying to get home from my stupid show.”

Production on the Connecticut-based indie film “After the Fall,” starring David Duchovny, has shut down temporarily. Producer Anthony Mastromauro told THR: “We have decided to cancel tomorrow as all indications are that the storm will hit us in some capacity and I cannot put any of my crew or actors in harms way.”

TV news organisations are in disaster protocol, meaning only essential regular broadcast personnel are expected to report to work.

Broadway and Off-Broadway shows that have canceled Sunday or Monday evening performances include Chicago, The Phantom of the Opera, Mary Poppins, The Lion King and Evita, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Almost every movie theatre in NYC has been shut down and have sent employees home until Tuesday. Here’s a list of AMC movie theatres in the Northeast that will be closed through tomorrow.

And, according to The Hollywood Reporter:

Focus Features has suspended the New York City premiere of its Oscar hopeful, Anna Karenina, which was set for Tuesday night in Union Square. Director Joe Wright and star Keira Knightley were set to attend, and the distributor is working to reschedule for another evening”

Monday’s New York screening of the Denzel Washington starrer Flight has also been grounded. And Universal cancelled its Monday screening of The Man With the Iron Fist. But perhaps in a nod to the macho Navy SEALS, the Weinstein Co. and National Geographic are staying the course with their Tuesday premiere of SEAL Team Six: The Raid on Osama bin Laden.

