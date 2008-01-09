Canceled 'Globes'=More Advertiser Refunds From NBC

According to the WSJ, NBC was charging $450,000 to $500,000 for a 30-second ad spot during the Golden Globes, when it was still a three-plus hour live star-studded gala. GM alone had planned to spend $2 million during this year’s Globes. How much will advertisers be willing to pay for a one-hour press conference with no stars? That’s the situation NBC faces Sunday after the Writers Guild of America refused to do an interim deal with Globes producer Dick Clark Productions.

As the WSJ points out, until now, advertisers haven’t felt much strike pain. Except for late night programming, which went dark for two months, its been pretty much business as usual as the networks burn through their remaining original programming and launch their (already taped) midseason shows. But now the strike has vaporized the first big event of awards season, subtracting a big, live TV event that was popular with advertisers, and integral to their marketing plans.

And in other strike news: Nikke Finke reports Jon Stewart, returning Monday night for the first time since Nov. 5, complained on the set that he had been rebuffed by the WGA for an interim deal. It’s unclear how that works since Viacom owns Stewart’s show.

Earlier: WGA To Golden Globes: No Writers (Or Stars) For You

NBC: Yes, Ratings So Bad We’re Giving Money Back

