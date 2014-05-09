Fox Brutally Cancels Seth MacFarlane's 'Dads' And 2 Other Comedies

FOX/’Dads’ ‘Dads’ was plagued by bad reviews from the start.

Fox cleaned their comedy slate late Wednesday, announcing the cancellations of three freshman series: “Dads,” “Enlisted,” and “Surviving Jack” — making Andy Samberg’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” the only comedy from the network’s 2013-14 slate to get a renewal.

FOX/’Enlisted’ ‘Enlisted’ won praise for its portrayal of the unique pressures on families in the military.

Considering the brutal reviews of Seth MacFarlane’s “Dads,” starring Seth Green and Giovanni Ribisi, it’s not a complete surprise. It is interesting to note, however, that Fox chief Kevin Reilly had seemingly really wanted a second season of “Dads,” telling various outlets that he believed in multi-camera comedies and producer Seth MacFarlane’s ability to turn the show around. Looks like he lost all hope, or got outnumbered.

Both “Enlisted” — which drew praise for its portrayal of the pressures on families in the military — and “Surviving Jack” — which won Christopher Meloni acclaim — had ok reviews, but dismal ratings. It didn’t help that both shows aired outside of Fox’s Tuesday comedy block.

FOX/’Surviving Jack’ Christopher Meloni received better reviews than his show.

Fox also didn’t pick up three comedy pilots the network had already spent time and money shooting. The already hyped “Fatrick,” “Dead Boss,” and “No Place Like Home” will all be seeking, well, a new home.

The network is still deciding the fate of comedy pilots “Cabot College” (from Tina Fey) and the Justin Long starrer “Sober Companion.”

So far, Fox has given series greenlights to four new comedies: Seth MacFarlane’s animated “Bordertown,” an ensemble cast show from “SNL” vet John Mulaney, “Weird Loners” about a group of commitment-phobic people who wind up living in the same apartment building, and “Last Man on Earth,” starring Will Forte.

