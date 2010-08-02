Checkbook Evidence Suggests Paul Ceglia's "Contract" For 84% Of Facebook Is Almost Certainly A Forgery

Facebook says the digital “contract” between upstate New York wood-pellet entrepreneur Paul Ceglia and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg–the one that Ceglia says gave him 84% ownership of Facebook–is a doctored version of a simple contract-development contract.



Meanwhile, Paul Ceglia won’t answer the three obvious questions that might help dissuade people from thinking that he’s just a serial fraudster looking for another quick, fraudulent score.

As we noted a week ago, the three obvious questions for Ceglia are:

* Where is the original contract (which is harder to forge) and when can we see it?

* Why did Paul Ceglia wait 7 years to file this lawsuit?

* Where’s the payment trail? (i.e., a canceled check)

John Anderson, a reporter at the Wellsville Daily (Ceglia’s hometown) has spent considerable time talking with Ceglia. None of what Ceglia has said publicly addresses these questions.

The Wellsville Daily also published Ceglia’s entire lawsuit, which actually includes key documentary evidence that HURTS Ceglia’s case.

What is this evidence?

A copy of a cancelled check checkbook entry suggesting that Ceglia paid Mark Zuckerberg $1,000:

A single check for $1,000 would support Facebook’s case, not Ceglia’s

Photo: Wellsville Daily

As you’ll recall, the “contract” between Ceglia and Mark Zuckerberg says the pair entered into two separate transactions, one for StreetFax ($1,000 of development work) and one for The Face Book ($1,000 investment).

If Ceglia could produce canceled checks for BOTH transactions–or one check for $2,000–his case would be vastly strengthened. Instead, however, he has only produced a single checkbook entry for $1,000, which actually strengthens Facebook’s position. (Facebook is not disputing that Mark Zuckerberg did $1,000 of development work for Ceglia’s StreetFax. They’re saying Ceglia later doctored the contract to include the bits about “The Face Book”).

Unless/until Ceglia produces a copy of a canceled check for The Face Book transaction, it seems safe to conclude that the reason he hasn’t is because he can’t–because this transaction didn’t exist.

That possible reality, of course, would surprise no one. It would, however, cause a few folks to scratch their heads once again about how desperate and brazen some claimants and attorneys can be.

Ceglia’s attorneys are apparently now talking to Facebook about the possibility of showing them the original version of the contract. We’d be eager to take a look at it, too.

