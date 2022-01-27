How to cancel your SiriusXM subscription in 2 ways

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

You can cancel most SiriusXM subscriptions using your phone. OpturaDesign/Shutterstock

The method you’ll use to cancel a SiriusXM subscription depends on how you signed up.

If you signed up for SiriusXM through the mobile app, you’ll need to cancel using your phone.

Otherwise, you’ll need to contact SiriusXM’s customer support team online or over the phone.

Visit Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

For some people, SiriusXM is synonymous with radio. But even if you’ve had it for years, there might come a time when you don’t want to pay SiriusXM’s monthly fees.

No matter your reason, there are a few different ways to cancel a SiriusXM subscription. Which one you use will depend on how you signed up in the first place.

How to cancel your SiriusXM subscription

When SiriusXM first launched, you could only listen to its stations if you had a compatible car. But now you can sign up using the official mobile app, too.

If you signed up with the mobile app

When you sign up using the mobile app, it’ll connect SiriusXM to your Apple or Google account. This means that you’ll have to go through that Apple or Google account to cancel.

If you use an iPhone or iPad:

1. Open your iPhone’s Settings app and tap your name at the top of the page.

2. Tap Subscriptions, then select SiriusXM from the list.

Open your Apple ID Subscriptions menu. William Antonelli/Insider

3. Select Cancel Subscription and confirm that you want to end your membership.

If you use an Android phone or tablet:

1. Open the Google Play Store app and tap your profile icon in the top-right.

2. Tap Payments & subscriptions and then Subscriptions.

Head to your Google account’s ‘Payments & subscriptions’ page. Google; William Antonelli/Insider

3. Select SiriusXM from your list of subscriptions, and tap the Cancel subscription button when it appears.

If you don’t see SiriusXM in your list of subscriptions, keep reading. It probably means that you signed up with SiriusXM directly.

If you signed up with SiriusXM directly

This is the method you’ll use if SiriusXM came included with your car, if you signed up through the website, if you called them to start your membership, and more. If you didn’t use the mobile app, this is probably the category you fall into.

To cancel a direct SiriusXM subscription, you need to contact the company. You can do this online by heading to this page and clicking Chat with an Agent, or by calling them at 1-866-635-5020.

The online chat is open seven days a week, but the phone service is only available Mondays through Fridays.

Click the ‘Chat’ option to start an online conversation. SiriusXM