How to cancel Roku subscriptions from the streaming device, the website, or mobile app

If you’ve subscribed to a paid or premium channel through your Roku account, you can cancel the subscription from the Roku player or the Roku website.

To cancel, select a channel using your Roku remote, press the asterisk key, and choose “Manage subscription.”

If you don’t see the subscription on the website or Roku device, it probably means you purchased it another way.

Many Roku channels are available for free, but if you subscribe to a paid channel through your Roku device, you may eventually want to cancel that subscription. You can do this using your Roku media player or on your account page of the Roku website.

Quick tip: You can only see and manage subscriptions this way that you started through Roku. If you subscribed to HBO Max via the HBO website, for example, you’ll have to cancel it the same way.



How to cancel Roku subscriptions

Quick tip: It can be difficult to track all your subscriptions if you signed up in different places. The easiest way to manage your subscriptions is to purchase them all in the same place, such as through your Roku.



From the Roku device:

1. Using your Roku remote, navigate to the channel you want to cancel and press the asterisk button. You should see a pop-up window appear.

2. Select Manage subscription.

Press the asterisk button after navigating to a channel and choose ‘Manage subscription.’ Dave Johnson

3. On the Manage subscription page, select Cancel subscription and then confirm this is what you really want to do.

If you don’t see Manage subscriptions in the list of options, that probably means you’ve subscribed through another service (or you’re receiving the channel for free).

From mobile or web:

1. Open the Roku website in a browser and, if you’re not already signed in, log in to your account.

2. Click the avatar icon at the top-right of the window and click My account.

3. Click Manage your subscriptions.

4. You should see a list of channels you’re subscribed to through your Roku account. Click Cancel subscription next to any channels you want to cancel.

The Roku website conveniently shows you all your subscriptions in one place. Dave Johnson

Why is Roku charging me monthly?

Your Roku account is free, and you don’t have to pay for a subscription to use a Roku device. Even the Roku channel is free.

If you see a recurring charge on your credit card billing statement, it means that you have subscribed to a paid or premium subscription (or someone with access to your Roku player has signed up for a channel).

The easiest way to find out what subscriptions you may be paying for is to check your account page from a website on your computer or mobile device (see the previous section for instructions on how to do this). The Roku website makes it easy to see all your charges by displaying a list of current and expired subscriptions.