Cancel My Subscription

Henry Blodget

An SAI reader throws in the towel:

TO: SAI Editors

RE: “pee” and “piss” and “pee” and “piss” and “pee” and “piss” and “pee” and “piss”

You obviously think your website can not survive without using vulgarities
such as “pee” and “piss”.  [Example: Walt Mossberg Pees On Google Chrome]

On several occasions I almost wrote to you about it but refrained.  However, today was the final straw.  In this one day you have used both “piss” and “pee”.  So I closed your website without reading ANY of your articles.

Do you understand that?  I did not avoid solely your offensive articles, I
avoided ALL of them.

Even the rankest tabloids don’t write at your slum level.

Eric Savitz ‘s blog has class.  Yours has none.

I don’t want to see your vulgarity again.  So I will not return to Silicon
Alley Insider.

