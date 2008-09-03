Cancel My Subscription

An SAI reader throws in the towel:



TO: SAI Editors

RE: “pee” and “piss” and “pee” and “piss” and “pee” and “piss” and “pee” and “piss”

You obviously think your website can not survive without using vulgarities

such as “pee” and “piss”. [Example: Walt Mossberg Pees On Google Chrome]

On several occasions I almost wrote to you about it but refrained. However, today was the final straw. In this one day you have used both “piss” and “pee”. So I closed your website without reading ANY of your articles.

Do you understand that? I did not avoid solely your offensive articles, I

avoided ALL of them.

Even the rankest tabloids don’t write at your slum level.

Eric Savitz ‘s blog has class. Yours has none.

I don’t want to see your vulgarity again. So I will not return to Silicon

Alley Insider.

