Cancel My Subscription

An SAI reader throws in the towel:
TO: SAI Editors
RE: “pee” and “piss” and “pee” and “piss” and “pee” and “piss” and “pee” and “piss”
You obviously think your website can not survive without using vulgarities
such as “pee” and “piss”. [Example: Walt Mossberg Pees On Google Chrome]
On several occasions I almost wrote to you about it but refrained. However, today was the final straw. In this one day you have used both “piss” and “pee”. So I closed your website without reading ANY of your articles.
Do you understand that? I did not avoid solely your offensive articles, I
avoided ALL of them.
Even the rankest tabloids don’t write at your slum level.
Eric Savitz ‘s blog has class. Yours has none.
I don’t want to see your vulgarity again. So I will not return to Silicon
Alley Insider.
