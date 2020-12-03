'Cancel everything': Los Angeles' mayor urges residents to stay at home in a new order that mirrors the county's

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images A sign reminds motorists of the Los Angeles County stay-at-home regulation in place for the next three weeks on December 1, 2020.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti urged the city’s residents to “cancel everything” on Wednesday night.

However, the new stay-at-home order issued Wednesday does not add any new restrictions to Los Angeles County’s order issued last week, local television station KABC reported.

The tougher language comes amid a surge in COVID-19. Average daily cases have increased by 225% since early November, Los Angeles County health officials said.

“It’s time to cancel everything,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday night, issuing a new stay-at-home order that does any new restrictions but does stress that the city is at the “tipping point” with respect to COVID-19.

“My message couldn’t be simpler: It’s time to hunker down,” Garcetti said, as reported by local television station KABC. “Don’t meet up with others outside your household. Don’t host a gathering. Don’t attend a gathering.”

The new order â€” though it caused confusion on Twitter â€” merely reiterates previous rules, such as prohibiting all gatherings that involve more than one household. Late last month, Los Angeles County issued a nearly identical order that also prohibited outdoor dining and gathering with those outside of your household.

The toughened language, however, comes amid a surge in COVID-19 that county health officials have described as “terrifying.”

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced that more than 2,400 people with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized, with nearly a quarter of them in intensive-care, breaking the previous high of 2,316, set a day before.

Since early November, average daily cases have increased by 225%, officials said.

