CANCEL ALL YOUR PLANS: Europe Is Going To Ruin Your Sunday

Remember that huge EU leaders summit that could decide of the fate of the eurozone (EFSF, bank recapitalization, Greece, and all that jazz)?



Well, it’s about to destroy your Sunday.

The schedule for this weekend’s summit is out and it bodes terribly for your weekly tailgating routine, particularly if you live in the eastern United States.

– 6:45 AM EST — EU leaders from across Europe will begin meeting Sunday morning as part of the European Council, before which we’ll probably hear a bunch of nonsense and politicking as they enter the building.

– 7:00-9:00 AM EST — The European Council will have a working session with a working lunch.

– around 9:00 AM EST — EC and EU Council President Herman Van Rompuy will hold a press conference. After a mere two hours of talking, he probably won’t have anything interesting to say.

– 12:00-3:00 PM EST — Euro area heads of state hold their first working session.

– 3:15 PM EST — The heads of state have a working dinner. Who knows how long that will go.

– WHO KNOWS? EST — The big press conference where leaders reveal their comprehensive plan that could determine the ultimate fate of the eurozone.

Given their most recent showing of haste (ehem, Slovakia), we’re thinking that EU leaders won’t make any announcements until midnight European time. That’s 6:00 PM EST.

