Cancel your non-essential travel within Australia, Scott Morrison says, as he flags the possibility of more 'draconian' measures to fight coronavirus

AAP Image/Joel Carrett

The federal government now recommends Australians not take “non-essential” trips within the country, with Scott Morrison saying holidays should be cancelled.

Essential travel would include, for example, non-negotiable work travel.

Morrison flagged that more “draconian” measures to enforce social distancing would be required if Australians do not adhere to government advice.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

You should cancel your holiday up the coast.

That’s what the government is now recommending, with Scott Morrison announcing all non-essential travel within Australia is now “discouraged” due to the spread of the coronavirus.

“It is the case that that travel needs to be reduced to stop the spread of the virus across the country,” Morrison said at a presser, at which he also announced a $66 billion financial stimulus package.

“We have to think about making sensible decisions for ourselves and our families and also decisions we are taking and its impact on other Australians,” the prime minister continued.

“So it does mean that those holidays that you may have been planning to take interstate over the school holidays are cancelled.

Morrison said state governments would be making their own announcements on this matter, but did not elaborate as to what the decisions would be.

“Other states will be making other decisions about this issue and they will make further announcements today and I will leave them to make them.”

Morrison also criticised the behaviour of beachgoers at Bondi on Saturday, who defied social distancing orders and gathered in large numbers at the waterfront.

“We need you to comply with the social distancing measures we have put in place,” Morrison said. “What happened at Bondi Beach yesterday was not OK.”

Morrison suggested it was likely these ‘draconian’ measures would be implemented anyway in cities and areas particularly hard-hit by the virus. “Inevitably, and I suspect soon, there will be need for in particular locations more extreme measures to be taken,” he said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.