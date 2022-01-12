How to cancel or delete an alarm on an Android or iPhone

The way to cancel an alarm on an iPhone or Android depends on if you want to cancel the alarm before or after it goes off, or delete it entirely. Shutterstock

To cancel an alarm on your iPhone before it goes off, tap the button to the left of it in the Clock app.

If you want to cancel an alarm after it has started ringing, the process depends upon whether you’ve tapped the Snooze button or not.

To cancel your scheduled alarm on an Android, tap “Dismiss” in the Clock app.

Your phone makes a convenient alarm clock, especially since you can create multiple alarms for different situations and days of the week. But there are times when you no longer want all those alarms — perhaps you want to cancel an alarm before it goes off, or delete it entirely.

How to cancel or delete an alarm on Android

How you cancel the alarm on your Android phone depends on when you want to cancel it.

If the alarm is already going off, tap Stop at the bottom of the alarm screen.

at the bottom of the alarm screen. If you tapped Snooze and want to cancel it before the next alarm cycle goes around, start the Clock app and find the alarm that’s still in progress. Tap Snoozing until [the time the snooze will sound again]. This will dismiss the alarm until it’s scheduled to go off again.

If it’s snoozing, tap the Snoozing message to cancel the alarm. Dave Johnson

If the alarm hasn’t gone off at all yet, but the time is approaching, start the Clock app and tap the Alarm tab, then find the upcoming alarm. Tap Dismiss.

Android offers a handy Dismiss button to skip your alarm. Dave Johnson

To delete the alarm entirely:

1. Start the Clock app.

2. Tap the Alarm tab at the bottom of the screen.

3. Find the alarm and tap it if needed to expand it, so you can see the details. Tap Delete.

You can find a Delete option in the details for the alarm. Dave Johnson

How to cancel or delete an alarm on iPhone

The way you cancel your alarm depends upon when you want to cancel it.

If it is already going off and you want to cancel it, tap Stop at the bottom of the alarm screen.

at the bottom of the alarm screen. If you tapped Snooze and now want to cancel the alarm before it goes off again, turn on the phone so you can see the notification screen and tap the alarm notification. This will dismiss the alarm.

and now want to cancel the alarm before it goes off again, turn on the phone so you can see the notification screen and tap the alarm notification. This will dismiss the alarm. If the alarm hasn’t yet gone off yet but you want to stop it from alarming at the scheduled time:

1. Start the Clock app.

2. Tap the Alarm tab at the bottom of the screen.

3. Find the upcoming alarm and tap the green button beside it to cancel it.

Tap the green button to cancel the alarm. Dave Johnson

To delete the alarm entirely:

1. Start the Clock app.

2. Tap the Alarm tab at the bottom of the screen.

3. Find the alarm and swipe it to the left until you see Delete. Keep swiping all the way to delete it.

Swipe all the way left to delete an alarm. Dave Johnson