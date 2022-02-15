How to cancel an Adobe subscription and what happens when you do

When you cancel an Adobe subscription, you’ll retain certain free features. Tara Moore/Getty Images

You can cancel your Adobe subscription with a few clicks on Adobe’s website.

Log into your account page and choose to manage your plan; you can cancel from there.

After ending a subscription, you still have access to free benefits, including 2GB of online storage.

In recent years, Adobe transitioned many of its customers from one-time product purchases to paying a subscription, which entitles you to ongoing product updates and cloud storage, not unlike the Microsoft 365 program. Adobe Creative Cloud, for example, can give you access to a suite of Adobe products like Photoshop, Lightroom, and Illustrator for as long as you make monthly payments. If you decide you no longer want to subscribe, though, it’s easy to cancel.

How to cancel an Adobe subscription

If you purchased a subscription to an Adobe product or service through Adobe, you can cancel through the Adobe account page.

1. Open your Adobe account page in a web browser and sign into your account if needed. You should see all the products you’re subscribing to on the Plans page.

2. Find the product you want to cancel and click Manage plan.

3. Click Cancel your plan.

4. Adobe will ask why you want to cancel. Select a reason and then click Continue.

5. Follow any additional instructions to cancel — Adobe might insert the option to continue your subscription at a discount or offer some other inducement not to cancel.

Quick tip: If you subscribed to an Adobe product through a different store or service provider, you need to contact that provider to cancel your service.



What happens when you cancel an Adobe subscription

If you cancel a subscription within 14 days of your initial purchase, you should receive a full refund. Otherwise, Adobe will simply stop any recurring payments starting with the next scheduled payment.

After canceling, you will still be eligible for some limited benefits and features:

You still have access to all the free Adobe Creative Cloud membership benefits. This includes 2GB of cloud storage and access to applications like Creative Cloud Express, Fresco, Premiere Rush, Aero, and Adobe XD.

If you are over your 2GB online storage limit at the time you cancel, you have 90 days to reduce your usage. After that time, Adobe will delete content from your online storage and you will lose those files if you don’t have a copy saved on your hard drive.

If you are a Lightroom user, Adobe will store your original images for one year after you cancel your subscription. You can use Lightroom to download your original images at any time during that one year. In addition, you can use Lightroom Classic to access all your photos stored on your hard drive, as well as import and organize photos and output your edited photos using the Export, Publish, Print, Web, or Slideshow features.