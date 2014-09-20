Canberra Man Charged After Setting Fire To Policeman With A Molotov Cocktail

Photo Paul Miller/Getty

A 43-year-old Farrer man has been charged with endangering life and several other offences after he threw a molotov cocktail at a police officer, setting his right leg on fire.

The incident happened at a business park in Brindabella, near Canberra Airport on Friday afternoon.

The man crashed a ute into bollards at the business park, then entered a building carrying knives and two molotov cocktails before allegedly threatening staff until police arrived.

The man then allegedly lit one of the molotov cocktails and threw it at the officer. Members of the public rushed to help extinguish the flames and he escaped serious injury.

The man was eventually subdued and arrested after police fired a taser at him.

Police say it was not a national security issue and it’s suspected the man has mental health issues.

The officer was taken to hospital for treatment but escaped serious injury.

The man is appearing in court, also charged with knife possession and causing public alarm, today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.