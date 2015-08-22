Canberra is chasing 100% renewable energy target by 2025

Canberra is at the forefront of responding to climate change with ACT government pledging 100% renewables for the city by 2025.

According to Fairfax, this would make Canberra the first Australian capital to be powered entirely from renewable sources.

Canberra’s current target is 90% renewables by 2020, while the City of Sydney pledged to use 100% renewable energy by 2030. South Australia’s target is 50% by 2025, while Queensland is aiming for 50% by 2030.

“We can do this. We have shown it’s possible – now we have one small step left,” said chief minister Andrew Barr.

“Canberra can and should be a beacon for everyone who realises the world must act decisively now to stave off a future of catastrophic climate change.”

The Labor government is concentrating on buying power from five or six wind farms as well as three solar farms to fast-track the Canberra goal. The move will add an additional $240 a year to the average power bill in the capital by 2020, but will see to a growth in research and corporate employment, with Canberra already reporting a 400% increase in renewable energy jobs in the last five years, according to Fairfax.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.