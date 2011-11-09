Check Out This Volcano Erupting Underwater Near Spain's Canary Islands

Photo: Presidencia del Gobierno de Canarias via Flickr

This weekend the Spanish government ordered residents on El Hierro Island in the Canary Islands to abandon their homes.The reason? A big volcano, just 70 meters from the surface of the water.



Increased volcanic and seismic activity has forced residents out. Since July the volcano has spewed out gas, lava and sulfur into the ocean turning the ocean into a volcanic jacuzzi.

Have a look at some more photos of the eruption.

