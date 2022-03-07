The Canary Islands are open to travelers, but here’s what you should know about restrictions, weather, and the best time to visit

The Canary Islands are open to visitors, with restrictions. Rubén Acosta for Insider

If you’re planning to visit the Canary Islands, it’s important to stay aware of COVID-19 advisories.

Keep reading for important details as you prepare to explore the Canary Islands.

Visit Insider’s hub for travel guides, tips, and recommendations.

I travel frequently to the Canary Islands and have done so often during the coronavirus pandemic.

The rules can be confusing and depend greatly on where you’ll be arriving from, so make sure to take note if you plan to travel to the European Union first. It’s also a good idea to check with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Embassy for updates.

I usually check the requirements on the Canary Islands tourism bureau website, which works with the government to update visitors on the rules and regulations for entering. I highly recommend checking the page regularly to ensure you’ll be fully prepared.

Do note these policies are current as of this writing but are subject to change at any time.

US travelers must meet a set of criteria before visiting the Canary Islands. Rubén Acosta for Insider

If you’re traveling directly from the US to the Canary Islands, be prepared to show the following:

A health form, which can be filled out online before traveling. Once completed, you’ll get a QR code you can either show printed or digitally to be scanned upon arrival.

A certificate of full vaccination against COVID-19. Travelers arriving from the US to the Canary Islands, or from the US to the Spanish mainland for tourism purposes, must be fully vaccinated. Accompanying persons between 12 and 17 years old are exempt.

Passengers aged between 12 and 17 must have a negative PCR test taken a maximum of 72 hours before arrival.

In addition, a diagnostic test of active COVID-19 infection will be required regardless of vaccination status or prior infection, for third countries at high risk only. The US is currently considered “at risk.” You can check the status of which countries are at risk here. Antigen tests must be taken a maximum of 24 hours before arrival in Spain and NAAT tests (PCR, TMA, LAMP) taken a maximum of 72 hours before arrival in Spain.



If you plan to visit another European hub before heading to the Canary Islands, make sure to check the requirements for entering that particular country from the United States before traveling.

And if you’re visiting the Canaries via mainland Spain and are above the age of 12, you’ll have to show either a certificate of full vaccination against COVID-19, a negative COVID-19 test (antigen tests taken a maximum of 48 hours before arrival, and NAAT tests taken a maximum of 72 hours before arrival), or a certificate of recovery confirming that the holder has recovered from COVID-19, issued at least 11 days after the first positive test.

The island of La Palma experienced a volcanic eruption in 2021 but it has since been declared officially over. Rubén Acosta for Insider

Other key info to know before traveling to the Canary Islands

The volcanic eruption on La Palma

The island of La Palma experienced a volcanic eruption in September 2021 that spewed hot lava and ash over many businesses and residential homes in the immediate area and also temporarily affected the air quality. As of December 25, 2021, the eruption was declared officially over.

All areas outside Cumbre Vieja are safe to visit, as they were not affected by the lava. Though most places are up and running, make sure to check with local businesses or restaurants you’d like to visit that are near Cumbre Vieja in the following areas: El Paso, Los Llanos de Aridane, Tazacorte, Mazo, and Fuencaliente, which could still be affected by volcanic ash.

The sun is very strong. Rubén Acosta for Insider

What to know about weather and what to pack

No matter which island you visit, the sun can be very strong, so pack sunscreen.

Though it’s typically warm at sea level, bring along layers and warm clothing if you plan to hike in the Canaries or visit the Teide volcano — temperatures can vary up to 30 or 40 degrees Fahrenheit at different elevations on all the islands. It may be 40F and raining on Teide, approximately 12,000 feet (3,657.60m) above sea level, and 74F and sunny down below.

It’s also important to know the Canary Islands are windy, especially in summer but really year-round. Whenever there’s high pressure over the Sahara, temps rise and humidity falls, creating trade winds that blow over the islands, often at strong speeds midday. This is why the islands are so apt for surfing.

Different islands and areas of each island can have very different wind speeds. Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, and Fuerteventura are usually the windiest islands. Tenerife and Gran Canaria, especially the southern areas of these islands are usually slightly warmer, less windy, and much sunnier. Plan your vacation accordingly.

The Canary Islands have sunny, warm temps year-round with no rainy season. Rubén Acosta for Insider

The best times to visit the Canary Islands

The Canary Islands have sunny, warm temps year-round and it rarely rains. Winds are generally high year-round, too. It’s slightly warmer in the summer when highs hover around 80 degrees Fahrenheit. December highs are about 70 degrees Fahrenheit.