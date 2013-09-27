Two Ex-Googlers Made One Of The Best New Calendar Apps For Your IPhone

A team of two former Google product managers, a Harvard graduate, and an MIT graduate just released Canary, a new calendar app for iPhones.

Sure, there are plenty of calendar apps already available for iOS, like the widely-acclaimed Fantastical and Sunrise apps. And your iPhone, of course, comes with its own built-in calendar.

But Canary seems to take it to the next level.

Like most calendar apps, Canary integrates with your Google and Facebook calendars.

Just like Fantastical, Canary employs natural language processing to let you quickly input the who, what, when, and where in a single text box. Let’s say you wanted to put a lunch meeting in your calendar. All you have to do is type, “Lunch with Alyson at 12:30 p.m. at Bread and Butter” and Canary will automatically create the event for you.

Canary also helps you schedule meetings without having to get involved in a lengthy, back-and-forth email exchange. With Canary, you can suggest multiple times to meet and then send an invitation to guests.

The people you communicate with don’t need to have Canary. But they do need to have a Gmail account in order for the automatic scheduling to occur on your guest’s calendar.

The process for editing events is also dead-simple. All you have to do is swipe to the left or right to edit notes, invitations, or your response status.

You can download the app for iOS here.

Check out a video of how it works below.

Introducing Canary calendar for iPhone from Canary on Vimeo.

