SECRETLY CANADIAN: These Tech Honchos Are From Our neighbour To The North

While the majority of the biggest names in tech are from the United States, there are a select few who are from our neighbours to the north, Canada.
Since you probably don’t know who they are, we’ve decided to gather them up here. Enjoy!
He's also the founder of Participant Media, which has worked on films such as Syriana, Charlie Wilson's War, and Waiting for Superman.
Source: Skoll Foundation
He's pretty much responsible for online poker. He's got our teenagers by their wallets.
Source: Bluff Magazine
It turns out that Research in Motion gave him $8 million after he left the company. He's also in the Canadian Business Hall of Fame. Yes, there's a Canadian Business Hall of Fame.
Source: Huffington Post
RIM also compensated him pretty well: they gave him $4 million when he left. He's the Chancellor of the University of Waterloo and also in the Canadian Business Hall of Fame.
Source: Huffington Post
Fun Fact: he was in the middle of a round-the-world trip in 1983 when a Hong Kong paging company asked him to be Chief Executive. He accepted, and the rest is history.
Source: Businessweek
Don't let that smile fool you. He attended University of Western Ontario and University of British Columbia.
Source: LinkedIn
Elop has a computer engineering degree--from McMaster University in Hamilton, Canada.
Source: Forbes
He's been in many high places in American tech, including on the boards of Electronic Arts and Ashford.com.
Source: Forbes
TechVibes is full of stories like, '12 Awesome Canadian-Made Games Showcased at E3 2012' and 'Google Cultural Institute Includes Three Canadian Cities in Launch of World Wonders Project.'
Under his 'University of Waterloo' education, he writes on his LinkedIn profile, 'Didn't...quite...make it'
Source: LinkedIn
He was formerly at Adobe and got his B.A. from the University of Calgary.
Source: LinkedIn
h/t: david em
He joined Oracle after it aquired his longtime company Sun, but left a few months after the acquisition.
Source: CNET
h/t: Eagle Jackson
If you're screaming at your screen right now because we missed someone, add their name in the comments section below.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.