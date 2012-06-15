SECRETLY CANADIAN: These Tech Honchos Are From Our neighbour To The North

While the majority of the biggest names in tech are from the United States, there are a select few who are from our neighbours to the north, Canada.

Since you probably don’t know who they are, we’ve decided to gather them up here. Enjoy!

Jeffrey Skoll was eBay's first employee and president

He's also the founder of Participant Media, which has worked on films such as Syriana, Charlie Wilson's War, and Waiting for Superman.

Source: Skoll Foundation

Randy Blumer founded the first poker website, Planet Poker

He's pretty much responsible for online poker. He's got our teenagers by their wallets.

Source: Bluff Magazine

Jim Balsillie co-founder Research in Motion and was co-CEO until January

It turns out that Research in Motion gave him $8 million after he left the company. He's also in the Canadian Business Hall of Fame. Yes, there's a Canadian Business Hall of Fame.

Source: Huffington Post

Mike Lazaridis was the other co-founder of Research in Motion and was co-CEO until January

RIM also compensated him pretty well: they gave him $4 million when he left. He's the Chancellor of the University of Waterloo and also in the Canadian Business Hall of Fame.

Source: Huffington Post

Hans Snook founded Orange and now oversees their UK operations

Fun Fact: he was in the middle of a round-the-world trip in 1983 when a Hong Kong paging company asked him to be Chief Executive. He accepted, and the rest is history.

Source: Businessweek

Justin Bieber is a venture capitalist with stakes in at least a dozen companies

He sidelines as a musician.

Source: Forbes

Tim Bray co-invented the XML web standard and now works on Android for Google

He joined Google because he hates the iPhone.

Source: Informationweek

Bruce Livingstone is the founder and CEO of iStockphoto

On his LinkedIn profile, he calls himself a 'Daddy.'

Source: LinkedIn

William Mougayar is the founder and CEO of engagio

Don't let that smile fool you. He attended University of Western Ontario and University of British Columbia.

Source: LinkedIn

Rahul Sood is the founder of VoodooPC, luxury PC maker

Last we heard, he's 'designing cool stuff' for Microsoft.

Source: VentureBeat

Stephen Elop is the president and CEO of Nokia

Elop has a computer engineering degree--from McMaster University in Hamilton, Canada.

Source: Forbes

Robert Cohn is a former partner at Sequoia Capital

He's been in many high places in American tech, including on the boards of Electronic Arts and Ashford.com.

Source: Forbes

Robert Lewis is president and editor-in-chief of TechVibes, Canadian tech news site

TechVibes is full of stories like, '12 Awesome Canadian-Made Games Showcased at E3 2012' and 'Google Cultural Institute Includes Three Canadian Cities in Launch of World Wonders Project.'

Ted Livingston is the founder and CEO of Kik

Under his 'University of Waterloo' education, he writes on his LinkedIn profile, 'Didn't...quite...make it'

Source: LinkedIn

Gary Kovacs is the CEO of Mozilla

He was formerly at Adobe and got his B.A. from the University of Calgary.

Source: LinkedIn

h/t: david em

Howard Lindzon is the CEO of Stocktwit

Disclosure: he is an investor in Business Insider.

Source: LinkedIn

h/t: Snuggles

He joined Oracle after it aquired his longtime company Sun, but left a few months after the acquisition.

Source: CNET

h/t: Eagle Jackson

Patrick Pichette is Google's CFO

He's also a Rhodes Scholar.

Source: Google

h/t: Jeff Redding

Did we miss any?

If you're screaming at your screen right now because we missed someone, add their name in the comments section below.

