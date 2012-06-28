Canadian Youth Hockey Coach Arrested For Allegedly Breaking 13-Year-Old's Wrist During Handshakes

Vancouver police arrested a junior hockey coach for allegedly breaking an opposing player’s wrist during handshakes after a recent game, according to CTV (via Deadspin).



Authorities are investigating Saturday’s incident but have yet to press charges against the coach, Martin Tremblay.

Tremblay claims he “slipped,” but was seen flipping the bird to fans who booed his post game stupidity from the stands.

He can be seen putting some extra emphasis at one point during the handshakes line and then pointing at the kids as they fall (via Larry Brown Sports).

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.