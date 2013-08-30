Canadian Calls First Doritos Locos Taco One Of The Greatest Moments Of His Life

In a moment that displayed both the crushing banality and sporadic exhilaration of the human condition, a Canadian Taco Bell fan was surprised with his first Doritos Locos Taco and declared the experience one of the “greatest moments of his life.”

The remark was captured on camera in a Taco Bell ad produced by the agency Grip Limited, in which Canadians who had complained on social media that the product was not available in their country were invited to a special fan gathering.

There, the taco fanatics were presented with Doritos Locos Tacos that had their angry messages written into the shells with a laser, Agency Spy reported.

A Taco Bell superfan named Brian, who called Taco Bell Canada’s lack of Doritos Locos “an outrage,” is presented with his taco at the 0:56 mark of the video. With an expression of unbridled glee, Brian exclaims “This is one of the greatest moments of my life!”

Canadians looking for their own moment of ecstacy will have to move quickly. Taco Bell Canada is making just one million Doritos Locos Tacos available in the country starting Sept. 2.

