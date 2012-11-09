Canada Investigates Bizarre Video Of Soldier Dressed As Bin Laden's Brother

In the video below, a Canadian soldier is supposed to be dressed as bin Laden’s brother (but looks decidedly more like a tan Santa Claus). The video was apparently shown at a military “mess dinner.”



The Canadian military received a complaint, and launched an investigation, reports the Associated Press.

“Religious and cultural tolerance are important and necessary components of any national and professional institution, including the Canadian Forces, and I know the contents of this video do not represent the wider military community and its leadership,” defence Minister Peter MacKay told the AP.



Canadian soldiers are far from the first to film a strange video. There have been a number of strange videos shot or shown in a US military setting that have come under scrutiny, for good or ill.

There were the Marines with the urinating on corpses and puppy throwing. The Navy had an all-hands video shown on a ship that appeared ‘raunchy’ and sexist. Then there was the markedly less offensive Marine rendition of “Call Me Maybe.”



