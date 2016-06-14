A Canadian school transforms into Hogwarts each year

For students at one Canadian school, Hogwarts comes to them.

Since 2002, third grade students at St. Bonaventure’s College, a Catholic K-12 school in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, have had the chance to experience Hogwarts during the annual Harry Potter Day.

When the day first started, it consisted of board games and watching the first movie, which hit theatres in 2001. But since then, Harry Potter Day has gotten more and more intricate.

Teacher Heather Carroll was a student at the school when the first Harry Potter Day took place. This year, she dressed like Bellatrix Lestrange:

Heather Carroll was at the 1st Harry Potter day in 2002. Back then it was just board games and watching the movie. pic.twitter.com/vOLf7b9mPL

— Laura Howells (@LauraHowellsNL) June 10, 2016

The kids start Harry Potter Day with a ride on the Hogwarts Express, which was designed and built by two dads at the school:

Harry Potter Day at @StBonaventures is full-on! Starts with the Hogwarts Express, of course. pic.twitter.com/DkoEasbEou

— Laura Howells (@LauraHowellsNL) June 10, 2016

The Great Hall is replete with floating candles:

Of course the Great Hall has floating candles! How else are you supposed to see? pic.twitter.com/fDu18EStuM

— Laura Howells (@LauraHowellsNL) June 10, 2016

The children get to stop by Olivander’s Wand Shop to find which wand is right for them:

There’s a Honeydukes stand for some treats:

Never too early for Honeydukes. pic.twitter.com/ytmTwunAxP

— Laura Howells (@LauraHowellsNL) June 10, 2016

Dobby the house elf made an appearance:

World’s littlest Dobby (oh, my heart) pic.twitter.com/w6JE65N9yo

— Laura Howells (@LauraHowellsNL) June 10, 2016

No day at Hogwarts would be complete without a flying lesson. This zipline was created by parents:

Flying lessons are very important. pic.twitter.com/fFKsqrYJse

— Laura Howells (@LauraHowellsNL) June 10, 2016

It looks like a magical time.

