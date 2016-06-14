A Canadian school transforms into Hogwarts each year

Anjelica Oswald
Hogwarts kidsLaura Howells/CBC NLAll aboard the Hogwarts Express.

For students at one Canadian school, Hogwarts comes to them.

Since 2002, third grade students at St. Bonaventure’s College, a Catholic K-12 school in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, have had the chance to experience Hogwarts during the annual Harry Potter Day.

When the day first started, it consisted of board games and watching the first movie, which hit theatres in 2001. But since then, Harry Potter Day has gotten more and more intricate.

Teacher Heather Carroll was a student at the school when the first Harry Potter Day took place. This year, she dressed like Bellatrix Lestrange:

The kids start Harry Potter Day with a ride on the Hogwarts Express, which was designed and built by two dads at the school:

The Great Hall is replete with floating candles:

The children get to stop by Olivander’s Wand Shop to find which wand is right for them:

There’s a Honeydukes stand for some treats:

Dobby the house elf made an appearance:

No day at Hogwarts would be complete without a flying lesson. This zipline was created by parents:

It looks like a magical time.

NOW WATCH: You can inject your dessert with Nutella at a Sydney café

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.