The Canadian Parliament Gunman Had A Criminal Record And Possible Links To ISIS

Canadian PM Stephen Harper. Photo: Getty Images

Canada’s Prime Minister Stephen Harper has labelled the shooting in Ottawa today as a “despicable” and “brutal” terrorist attack.

“Let there be no misunderstanding. We will not be intimidated. Canada will never be intimidated,” Harper said.

“In the days to come we will learn more about the terrorist and any accomplices he may have had.”

Michael Zehaf-Bibeau (below) was killed by police inside Canada’s Parliament building after he shot and killed a soldier at the National War Memorial in the nation’s capital, Ottawa earlier today.

Sources told Canada’s The Globe and Mail that Bibeau was recently designated a “high-risk traveller” by the Canadian government and his passport had been seized.

Terror shooter Michael Zehaf-Bibeau. Photo: Twitter

According to Montreal reporter Domenic Fazioli, Bibeau has been arrested on five previous occasions in Canada.

When media agencies reported his name an ISIS Twitter account posted Bibeau’s picture claiming it was the Ottawa shooter.

Earlier this week, Martin Rouleau-Couture – who also had his passport seized – was shot after running down two Canadian Forces soldiers with his car, killing one of them.

The city remains on lockdown as police investigate the shootings.

Watch the intense moment when police and security confront the rogue shooter inside the Canadian parliament.

The Sergeant-at-Arms of Canada’s Parliament, Kevin Vickers, who shot the terrorist at Parliament Hill has been hailed as a national hero.

Canadian Parliament Sergeant-at-Arms Kevin Vickers

According to police reports, the gunman had entered the Centre Block under the iconic Peace Tower and had walked right by the door which lead into the room where Harper and his Conservatives were present.

Earlier today Australia’s Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said the shooting had “the hallmarks of a terrorist attack”.

Watch Canadian PM Stephen Harper’s speech in its entirety below.

Here are some images of the siege in Ottawa this morning.

"I saw a long gun, I heard one shot" – eye witness to #OttawaShooting at Canadian Parliament http://t.co/509yRD4iCn pic.twitter.com/YmMtvZDLom — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 22, 2014

People barricaded doors inside Canadian Parliament building while waiting for police — http://t.co/ri2m7YYOEJ pic.twitter.com/EOXcm8DASE — Newsweek (@Newsweek) October 22, 2014

Two Tory MPs say gunman at Parliament Hill has been 'shot and killed' http://t.co/r2qnyftxXF pic.twitter.com/mksfPjJ73r — National Post (@nationalpost) October 22, 2014

Scene outside Canada's parliament where soldier shot by gunman at National War Memorial, http://t.co/t1HQMYQ6QB pic.twitter.com/bMzDnPL1NX — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) October 22, 2014

