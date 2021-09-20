Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is projected to keep his role, but without the majority government he wanted

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R), his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and their children Xavier (L-R), Ella-Grace and Hadrien waves to supporters while boarding his campaign bus on August 15, 2021 in Ottawa, Canada. DAVE CHAN/AFP via Getty Images

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau is projected to form a minority government in the current snap election.

Trudeau’s minority win means he will need to continue working with opposition parties to get enough support to pass laws.

Polls closed on Monday and voting results are still being tallied.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to win a snap federal election but is unlikely to lead a majority parliamentary government after polls closed on Monday.

Results are still being tallied, but Canadian networks CTV and CBC have projected that Trudeau’s Liberal Party will win to form a minority government in the country’s 44th general election.

Trudeau is currently at the head of a minority in the House of Commons, meaning he has to rely on support from other parties to pass laws.

He called an election two years early, which some say was a bid to win a majority government. The prime minister said it was up to Canadians to decide which party would lead them through their pandemic response.

The projected minority win means he will need to continue working with the opposition on future national decisions.