Canadian Porn Star Cannibal Claims He Didn't Chop Up His Chinese Lover

Photo: Facebook

In his first hearing since being extradited back to the Great White North, porn actor Luka Rocco Magnotta has pleaded not guilty to killing, dismembering, and eating his lover.Magnota is facing five charges, including first-degree murder, in the death of Jun Lin, a 33-year-old student whose feet and hands were mailed to Canada’s top political parties, CBS News reported Tuesday.



Magnotta reportedly filmed Lin’s death.

An online video shows the porn actor apparently having sex with Lin’s dismembered corpse and eating parts of Lin’s body.

Magnotta entered his plea in a video conference, in his first hearing since Germany extradited him to Canada.

His attorney, Pierre Panaccio, has asked that Magnotta be evaluated by a psychiatrist, a request that the court will consider on Thursday, according to CBS News.

