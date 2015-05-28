A man just got a pretty hefty fine for using his Apple Watch while driving

Rob Price/BI Don’t get tempted to fiddle with this while you’re driving.

One man found out the hard way that using the Apple Watch while driving is considered illegal — in Canada at least.

Jeffery Macesin was pulled over by Quebec police and slapped with a $US120 (about £80) fine for changing songs using his Apple Watch while driving, The Verge reported. He also had four points added to his driving licence.

Macesin told Montreal-based CTV News he was shocked to be pulled over as he thought it would be fine to watch his Apple Watch while driving, so long as he wasn’t fiddling with his smartphone.

“I have it in the bag charging while the auxiliary cable is plugged in to the radio and this controls my phone to play the music. So I was changing songs with my hand on the steering wheel,” he said.

The Quebec Highway Safety Code reads: “No person may, while driving a road vehicle, use a handheld device that includes a telephone function.”

There are similar laws in place worldwide, which could get more stringent as smartwatch ownership becomes more common.

“It’s not so much handheld. It’s a watch,” said Macesin, who is contesting the ticket, to CTV News. “You know, it’s on my wrist. That’s where it gets controversial.”

