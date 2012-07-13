Virtually Indestructible Canadian Bills May Melt When Near Toasters

Last year the Bank of Canada introduced the plastic $100 bill with the promise that they were virtually indestructible.



It now appears the polymer-based note has met its match: the summer heat.

Although the bills are supposed to withstand extreme temperatures, there have been reports of the hardy notes melting in hot cars, according to Richard J. Brennan at the Toronto Star.

Toasters also seem to be a problem:

The Star confirmed another report of a Halifax man who laid his wallet on a toaster oven after toasting a bagel and noticed later that three $100 bills had taken on the shape of a “Coke bottle.”

Here’s the high-tech (supposedly non-melty) bill being described on YouTube:



