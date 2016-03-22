A Canadian model went to Syria to fight ISIS

Former Canadian model Hanna Böhman is in Syria fighting ISIS as part of the Kurdish YPJ, a female brigade that is part of the Kurdish coalition. The mother of one has been posting videos from the frontline, as well as heart wrenching images of children in the war zone.

Story and video by Adam Banicki

