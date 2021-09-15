A man was killed in a McDonald’s drive-thru when he was pinned between his car door and the frame of the vehicle. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

A man was crushed by his own car in the drive-thru of a McDonald’s in Vancouver, Canada.

Anthony Eyles died when he opened his car door to retrieve a fallen item and the car rolled forward into the building.

Local police called it “heartbreaking” and “a freak accident,” CTV News reported.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In what police called a “freak accident,” a Canada man was crushed by his own car in a McDonald’s drive-thru when he reached ou tide of the car to retrieve a fallen item.

Tony Eyles was pinned between his car door and the frame of the vehicle when he reached outside of the car without putting it in park, and the vehicle rolled into the building.

Vancouver police said they attempted to revive Eyles at the scene but were unsuccessful. He was 42.

“This is an absolutely heartbreaking scenario. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of this man,” police Constable Tania Visintin said, according to Huffington Post.

Visintin told 680news that most of the fatal car accidents that police hear about involve a second vehicle.

“So the fact that no other vehicle was involved… This seems like a freak accident,” Visintin said.

Eyles is survived by his wife and two children. His brother-in-law, Neal Pender, told CTV News that he was “just the perfect guy.”

“He was just the most doting father and the most loving husband,” Pender said. “The kids are understandably not fully grasping it. We’ve just tried to surround them with as much family as we can.”

Two GoFundMe’s started to support the family have raised over $100,000 CAD collectively.