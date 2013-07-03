This Lottery Winner Is Becoming Our favourite New Millionaire

A Canadian man is proving that not all lottery winners wind up blowing their newfound wealth.



As he passed through Saskatchewan in British Columbia, Canada, Bob Erb, a native of B.C., decided to stop at a small restaurant for a burger and fries, the Montreal Gazette’s Emma Graney reports.

Erb and his girlfriend chatted with the owner as they ate, eventually learning that the owner’s 25-year-old daughter was recently diagnosed with cancer.

On their drive home a few days later, they decided to stop back into the restaurant.

This time, Erb asked if he could pay by check. He scrawled $10,000 as the amount, signed it and told the owner, Chris Luther, to keep the change.

“It certainly lightens the load for us,” Luther said. “You kind of think: ‘Why would someone do that for somebody they don’t even know?’

For Erb, Luther’s story hit him closer to home than he realised. The 60-year-old millionaire lost his son to cancer four and a half years ago.

Erb won $25 million in B.C.’s Lotto Max jackpot in November. These little acts of kindness have become a regular thing for the lottery winner. Recently, he gave a large chunk of change to a local school gymnasium to restore their floors. And after he bought his winning ticket at a Terrace, B.C. gas station, he went back to the store to give the staff $10,000 to $20,000 each for playing a part in his good fortune.

Of course, not all lotto winners spend their millions in the wisest ways…

