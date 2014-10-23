Canadian Lawmakers Tweeting From Parliament: 'Mum I'm OK I'm Hiding'

The Canadian Parliament was on lockdown Wednesday morning after a shooting nearby, prompting politicians to tweet to their followers as they hid inside.

After the lawmaker Michelle Rempel tweeted, “Mum i’m ok i’m hiding,” one of her followers responded by saying, “Thoughts are with you. Put your phone on silent.”

Police say a man who appeared to be a uniformed soldier was shot near Canada’s National War Memorial on Wednesday. Police confirmed just before 11:30 EST that a gunman was shot dead inside the parliament building.

is it clear people? shots were outside caucus room

— Michelle Rempel (@MichelleRempel) October 22, 2014

Mum im ok Im in hiding

— Michelle Rempel (@MichelleRempel) October 22, 2014

We’re now in lock down on the hill as shots were heard outside our caucus room in centre block

— Malcolm Allen (@Malcolm_AllenMP) October 22, 2014

Appreciate our security staff here in t HoC who put themselves in harms way to protect us.Words cant express on a day like today. Thank you!

— Bob Zimmer MP (@bobzimmermp) October 22, 2014

We’re now in lock down on the hill as shots were heard outside our caucus room in centre block

— Malcolm Allen (@Malcolm_AllenMP) October 22, 2014

Appreciate our security staff here in t HoC who put themselves in harms way to protect us.Words cant express on a day like today. Thank you!

— Bob Zimmer MP (@bobzimmermp) October 22, 2014



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.