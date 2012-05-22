A Canadian Judge Is Under Fire For Leaked Naked Bondage Photos

Justice Lori Douglas. Courtesy CBC News Manitoba

A Canadian judge is facing a formal inquiry for allegations of sexual harassment.And by sexual harassment, we mean her husband reportedly handed out explicit pictures of her to a client.



The Winnipeg Free Press’s Melissa Martin is reporting the Canadian Judicial Council approved launching an inquiry this summer into Justice Lori Douglas’ behaviour.

Douglas’ husband, Winnipeg lawyer Jack King, allegedly used photos to entice a client to have sex with Douglas.

The client, Alex Chapman, claimed the photos King gave him in 2003 showed Douglas, who was a lawyer at the time and not yet on the bench, naked and in bondage gear. The photos later made their way onto the Internet.

King reportedly paid Chapman $25,000 in 2003 to keep the story quiet. But, Chapman, who initially went to King for help with a divorce, went public anyway in 2010 and filed a $67-million lawsuit against the couple and against the firm where the pair worked at the time.

King eventually pleaded guilty to a Law Society of Manitoba charge of professional misconduct, was reprimanded and ordered to pay $13,650 in legal fees, Martin reported.

Douglas has been on judicial leave since 2010. That same year a fellow Manitoba judge ordered the photos be returned to Douglas, CBC News Manitoba reported at the time.

