It’s still just over 40 minutes until the big US Non-Farm Payrolls report, but in the meantime, here’s a little amuse-bouche from our neighbours to the north…The Canadian jobs report came in worse than expected, with a loss of 6,000 jobs, compared to an expected again of 10,000 jobs. The unemployment rate is 10%.



