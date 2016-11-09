Canada's immigration website just crashed

Photo: Kevin C. Cox/ Getty Images.

The Government of Canada’s immigration website crashed on Tuesday night as the US election results were rolling in.

The site went down around 2:30 pm AEDT Wednesday and with intermittent accessibility.

Republican nominee Donald Trump is leading in key battleground states.

The Canadian immigration site crashed. That’s not a joke, it actually crashed.

— Elias Toufexis (@EliasToufexis) November 9, 2016

The Canadian Immigration website has now actually crashed. #ElectionNight

— Emily Andras (@emtothea) November 9, 2016

Sounds like a joke, but the Canadian Immigration site – https://t.co/0J7yHhFDAn is down due to overloading server issues. #ElectionNight

— Kristian Sturt (@FootieWriter) November 9, 2016

Here is what the site looks like right now:

Here is what it’s supposed to look like:

In the lead up to the election many Americans were joking about immigrating to Canada should Trump win.

Celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Bryan Cranston, Chelsea Handler and Stephen King included.

Now it appears that they are starting to think about the move north more seriously.

In the 18 months leading up the election, Ireland, Canada, and New Zealand have all extended an invitation to Americans to relocate if they aren’t happy with how the presidential race shakes out.

In the US, or have a friend there, and are looking to become a Canadian citizen? Here’s what you need know.

