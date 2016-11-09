Canada's immigration website just crashed

Portia Crowe, Sarah Kimmorley
Photo: Kevin C. Cox/ Getty Images.

The Government of Canada’s immigration website crashed on Tuesday night as the US election results were rolling in.

The site went down around 2:30 pm AEDT Wednesday and with intermittent accessibility.

Republican nominee Donald Trump is leading in key battleground states.

 

 

Here is what the site looks like right now:

Screen Shot 2016 11 08 at 10.59.59 PMScreenshot/Government of Canada

Here is what it’s supposed to look like:

Screen Shot 2016 11 08 at 11.04.04 PMGovernment of Canada

In the lead up to the election many Americans were joking about immigrating to Canada should Trump win.

Celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Bryan Cranston, Chelsea Handler and Stephen King included.

Now it appears that they are starting to think about the move north more seriously.

In the 18 months leading up the election, Ireland, Canada, and New Zealand have all extended an invitation to Americans to relocate if they aren’t happy with how the presidential race shakes out.

In the US, or have a friend there, and are looking to become a Canadian citizen? Here’s what you need know.

