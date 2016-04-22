A Canadian high school basketball star has been arrested and is accused of actually being 30 years old

Jonathon Nicola, a Canadian high school basketball star from South Sudan, has been detained for violating the Immigration Refugee Protection Act, according to a report from the Windsor Star.

While it’s unknown what Nicola is accused of doing, the report has a shocking revelation about Nicola — he’s believed to be 30 years old.

Nicola had become a well-known basketball player for Windsor Hoops, an Ontario basketball program, and was in Canada on a student visa as a 17-year-old junior for the last six months. According to the report, Nicola had been living with his coach, Pete Cusumano, through a program. Cusumano did not give a comment to the Windsor Star.

The report doesn’t elaborate on the revelation about Nicola’s true age, and a spokesman for the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board only said, “Generally I can tell you that we have a system of checks and balances in place that whenever international students are coming into any of our schools, we make sure that they have all of the necessary government documentation that they require in order to be in one of our schools… if we felt at any time that there is any kind of threat to any of our students at any of our schools, then we would act appropriately.”

A video of the 6-foot-9 Nicola going through drills was posted on YouTube, with Cusumano once telling the Star that he believed Nicole had a chance at making the NBA.

According to the Star, Nicola is being held in custody and has another hearing next week.

