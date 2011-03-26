Canada Just Ousted Its Government With A No-Confidence Vote

Photo: The Prime Minister’s Office via Flikr

The Canadian Parliament threw the Conservative Party from power today, with the majority opposition parties voting no-confidence in the government of Prime Minister Stephen Harper.From CBC News:



The motion says the House agrees with a Commons committee report tabled earlier this week that found the government in contempt of Parliament, “which is unprecedented in Canadian parliamentary history, and consequently the House has lost confidence in the Government.”

Earlier this week, the procedure and House affairs committee tabled a report that said the government is in contempt of parliament for refusing to supply enough information on the cost of the F-35 fighter jets, their justice system reforms and their projections for corporate profits and tax rates.”

The no-confidence vote effectively dissolves the Canadian government and paves the way for new elections this spring. It will be Canada’s fourth election in seven years.

In a statement Friday, Harper said Canadians are not in favour of the election and remain focused on the still-fragile economy. Recent polls suggest that Conservatives will hold on to power after the election, and could even gain enough seats to reach a majority.

The three opposition parties are expected to try and rally support around what they say is a lack of ethics and accountability on the part of Conservatives, The Vancouver Sun reports. The candidates will likely point to a series of recent scandals including charges that Conservatives broke Canada’s election law and accusations that one of Harper’s former advisors lobbied for deals to benefit his fiancee, a former escort.

