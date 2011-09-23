Canadian Flight Attendants Pose In Skimpy Outfits For 2012 Charity Calendar

And just like that, fall has arrived. And just like that, it’s about time to consider buying 2012 calendars. This year, may we suggest skipping the bookstores for something you definitely won’t find there: The Turbulence Calendar of Canadian Flight Attendants.



You read right—this calendar is only featuring ladies who end their sentences with “eh?” and like to start the day at Tim Horton’s. The calendar shoot recently took place in a cheap motel, to give the ladies that layover-chic look, we guess. There’s no preview shots aside from the awkward one above, and the saucy background photo of their website.

The calendar won’t hit the e-shelves until November and there’s a few promo events where you can meet the models (and get their signatures, of course). Now we only wonder what lucky airline will get to honour of being Miss July.

This post originally appeared at Jaunted.

