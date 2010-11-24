Canadian Finance Minister Demands National Policy On Public Funding Of Hockey Rinks

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

Quebec is asking the Canadian government for $175 million to help finance a new hockey arena that could be home to a new NHL team or a future Winter Olympics.But after the government denied Edmonton’s request for funding for the 2017 World Expo this week, many believe Quebec might not get the cash as easily as anticipated.



That’s why finance minister Jim Flaherty said the government needs to set a universal policy on building sports facilities, according to the Winnipeg Free Press. With so many cities in Canada seeking federal funding for recreation construction, the government can’t appear to be playing favourites.

