Women Rejoice—A Canadian Entrepreneur Has Invented Shoes With An Interchangeable Heel

Entrepreneur Tanya Heath has set out to save women across the globe, healing one set of stiletto-sore feet at a time. Pragmatic Tanya Heath like many other women, was tired of compromising on her sense of style for the comfort of flat shoes. Her solution was to create a pair of shoes which could change between high heels and comfortable flats with the push of a button!

This pursuit to create the perfect shoe–one that combined the comfort of a pair of flats and the glamour of high heels was not an easy one. It wasn’t surely an easy task since it took the combined efforts of fourteen engineers and shoe technicians as well as a staggering sum of 40 thousand dollars put towards the research and development of this shoe. After numerous trials and errors, Heath finally managed to develop this astounding line of shoes.

Today Heath’s interchangeable height heels are available in a wide range of heights and patterns, allowing the wearer to look chic in diverse options- in a four-inch stiletto or even a more comfortable platform heel.

Talking about her revolutionary invention, Heath said, “I created this shoe so that women would have a shoe that reflected their multi-facets: smart, pragmatic, pretty, and sexy all at once. She added, “Above all I want the notion of having to suffer to be beautiful to disappear and I hope my shoe will be as liberating as when women left the corset behind.”



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Now see the wildest moments from Fashion’s Night Out in NYC >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.