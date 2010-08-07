Canadian Economy Suddenly Much Worse As Unemployment Soars Back To 8%

Canada also announced bad jobs data today with 139,000 full-time jobs disappearing from the economy, according to The Globe and Mail.



July unemployment bucked the trend of an improving situation, with the rate rising to 8%.

From Statistics Canada:

The unemployment rate may not be as high as the U.S., but it may be more worrying as Canada’s real estate bubble has yet to burst. Higher and longer unemployment may contribute to delinquencies on mortgages and a bursting of Canada’s bubble.

Here’s a quick reminder of Canada’s housing situation:

