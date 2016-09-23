The Canadian dollar's getting smoked

Elena Holodny
Screen Shot 2016 09 23 at 8.34.36 AMInvesting.com

The Canadian dollar’s getting smoked.

The currency is down by 0.6% at 1.3119 per American dollar as of 8:37 a.m. ET.

The loonie’s tumble follows several disappointing pieces of data, including retail sales and CPI data.

Core retail sales fell by 0.1% month-over-month in July, below expectations of a 0.5% increase.

Meanwhile, core CPI stayed flat month-over-month in August, below expectations of a 0.2% uptick.

Womp.

