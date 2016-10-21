The Canadian dollar is getting whacked after disappointing data

The Canadian dollar is getting whacked after some disappointing data.

The currency is down by 0.7% at 1.3312 per US dollar as of 8:38 a.m. ET.

Just minutes earlier, data showed that core retail sales came in at 0.0% month-over-month in August, below expectations of an increase of 0.3%.

Additionally, CPI rose only 0.1% month-over-month in September, below expectations of a 0.2% uptick. Meanwhile, core CPI rose 0.2% month-over-month, as expected.

