A COVID-19 patient tried to sneak ivermectin into a Canadian hospital by hiding it inside a stuffed animal, report says

This picture shows the tablets of Ivermectin drugs in Tehatta, West Benga, India, on 19 May on 2021. Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A COVID-19 patient tried to sneak in ivermectin into a Canadian hospital.

The patient, an adult, cut a slit in the stuffed animal and filled it with the drug.

A hospital staff member noticed the slit and caught the patient who brought the stuffed animal into the ICU.

A patient with COVID-19 tried to sneak ivermectin into a Canadian hospital by packing it into a stuffed animal.

An internal memo sent to staff at Windsor Regional Hospital said the patient, who has not been identified by name, got caught by a staff member, CBC News reported.

“As the staff member was collecting the patient’s personal belonging, the staff noticed a slit in the stuffed animal. Inside of it was Ivermectin,” hospital CEO David Musyj said in a memo obtained by CBC News.

The patient, an unidentified adult, had taken the stuffed animal into the hospital’s intensive-care unit, CBC News reported.

The hospital did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Ivermectin is a drug typically used to treat parasitic infections in livestock such as horses.

In the United States, ivermectin is not an approved treatment against COVID-19. US health agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration have repeatedly warned that the drug can cause adverse side effects in humans, such as dizziness and nausea. In some cases, it can lead to overdose and death, as well as to hallucinations and seizures.

Ivermectin can be used by humans but only through a prescription ordered by a doctor, usually to get rid of parasitic worms, the FDA said. Sometimes, ivermectin can be used to treat lice and skin conditions such as rosacea.

But no US health agency recommends that people infected with the coronavirus take ivermectin.

The World Health Organization earlier last year said there’s not enough evidence to support ivermectin as a treatment against the coronavirus, calling the data “inconclusive.”

Health Canada, the branch of government responsible for Canadian health policy, has also advised people against taking the drug to treat COVID-19. “There is no evidence that ivermectin in either [the human or veterinary] formulation is safe or effective when used for those purposes,” an August 2021 advisory reads.

Other Canadian health groups like the Canadian Pharmacists Association have issued similar warnings.

“The use of this medication for COVID is really putting people who are already in a difficult situation in an even worse situation,” said Barry Power, an organization representative, late last year. “I would really urge people to think twice before trying to access this medication that has been proven to do nothing in the case of COVID.”