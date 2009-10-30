Balloon Boy Halloween Costume Kit Flying Off The Shelves!

Plantraco’s Balloon Boy Hoax Kit is a hit, leaving the small Canadian outfit scrambling to ship off shiny silver blimps that would make Richard Heene smile and poor little Falcon throw up.

Jason Toews, operations manager at Plantraco, fine purveyor of radio-controlled blimps and other instruments, says demand was so high the company’s six staffers dropped everything and worked on packaging the kit (6-year-old child not included).

They “quit counting,” but he estimates they’ve sold thousands of kits, which cost $19.99 plus shipping is $25.56.

Toews says customers include lots of adults who are wearing the costume to their office parties.

