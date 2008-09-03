Canadian Airline Removes Life Vests From Aircraft To Save Money On Fuel

Airline stocks rallied today after crude prices dropped more than $5 to a five-month low under $110 per barrel. Despite the plunge, fuel costs are still killing air carriers, and one Canadian airline is so desperate it’s cutting life vests in order to make its planes 50 pounds lighter. CNN:



An official with Air Canada’s regional carrier Jazz says the airline is removing life vests from all its planes to save weight and fuel.

Jazz spokeswoman Manon Stuart said Thursday that Transport Canada regulations allow airlines to use flotation devices instead of life vests, provided the planes remain within 50 miles of shore.

Stuart says Jazz is a transcontinental carrier that doesn’t fly over the ocean.

Jazz planes do fly over the Great Lakes and along the Eastern seaboard from Halifax, Nova Scotia, to Boston, Massachusetts, and to New York.

Here’s hoping that Murphy’s law doesn’t kick in right over lake Superior.

