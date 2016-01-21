This lakeside sauna has the best views of the Canadian sunset

On the edge of a Georgian Bay island sits the Grotto Sauna, an incredible sauna inspired by Italian grottos.

Architecture firm PARTISANS designed the 800-square-foot structure using 3D technologies. While the outside is made to look like the sauna has been hidden in plain sight for centuries, the curved interior mirrors the lake’s waves.

Story and editing by Chelsea Pineda



